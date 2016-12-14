Berwick council fixes zoning rules

BERWICK — Town Council members moved Tuesday to fix what they say were omissions in zoning regulations that made areas defined as local shopping districts too restrictive.

The Daily Review reported in October that errors were found in the Uses by Right section of Article 8, B-1 Local Shopping District regulations. Mayor Louis Ratcliff said at the Oct. 11 council meeting that some permissible land uses were unintentionally omitted from the final zoning rules.

Added to the permissible land uses in local shopping districts Tuesday were:

—One-family dwellings.

—Parks, playgrounds and community buildings owned or operated by town, city, state or federal agencies.

—Private recreational uses such as tennis courts, swimming pools and golf courses operated exclusively for private use and not for commercial purposes.

—Public libraries or museums.

—Public schools, both elementary and high schools, or public schools having a curriculum essentially the same as ordinarily offered in a public elementary school or public high school, and private or public nursery schools or kindergartens.

These structures require planning approval:

—Condominiums.

—Dwellings for two or more families, including multiple structures containing residential units on one lot.

—Garages, storage.

—Townhouses.

Row houses, mobile homes and mobile home parks still will be prohibited within local shopping districts.

New or renovated buildings for residential use in the local shopping districts will have to comply with the yard and area requirements that apply to buildings in R-4 zones.

Article 15 now requires applicants to submit a written statement of the nature and reason for an amendment. If the proposed amendment would require a change in the zoning map, an applicant may submit a site plan or development schedule of the proposal with the application, which is optional.

Also Tuesday, the council authorized the mayor to sign a resolution that authorizes provision of improved water services to Bayside Apartments.

The owners agree to pay all costs for the installation of new waterline improvements, which will cost about $15,300 for materials.

The town of Berwick will provide the labor. Because the town is constructing waterline improvements on the Bayside property, it will now be considered as a part of the town’s waterline system. As a result, the town will be responsible for future repair costs.

The council reappointed Janie Brashear to the Berwick Housing Authority Board of Directors. The term will expire Dec. 31, 2021.