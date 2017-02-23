BEARS and eagles

Home / News

The Bayouland Emergency Amateur Radio Service, BEARS, opened the first ham radio special event publicizing the Eagle Expo last weekend. Many stations called in and were interested in Eagle Expo, St. Mary Parish, the bayous and marshes of Louisiana. The club confirmed 55 ham radio stations from 15 different states, Arizona to New York and Michigan to Texas and many in between. The club hopes to make this an annual event in conjunction with the Cajun Coast Visitor Center and Tourism Bureau Eagle Expo.

