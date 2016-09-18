Assumption Sheriff: Escaped inmate, Drake Domangue, captured in Terrebonne

Drake Domangue, the Assumption Parish inmate who escaped custody while being transported to get mental health treatment in St. Mary Parish, was arrested in Terrebonne Parish on Sunday evening, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a news release.

On Wednesday morning, Domangue, 44, escaped the custody of an Assumption Parish deputy who was transporting the inmate to Morgan City for mental health treatment.

Domangue was being held in Assumption Parish on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, resisting arrest by force or violence, narcotics related offenses and numerous traffic violations.

He was also wanted by Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes for felony charges along with parole violations. His last known address was in the 100 block of Santiago Street in Houma.

Domangue will be booked into Terrebonne Parish jail as a fugitive. Domangue will be transferred to Assumption Parish Detention Center where he will face additional charges pertaining to the escape, Falcon said.