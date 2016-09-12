“The Last Column: A Symbol of Resilience” is one of many featured displays at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York City. The final steel column removed from Ground Zero was signed by the fire departments and debris removal personnel after it was cut free May 30, 2002, during a ceremony marking the end of the nine-month recovery period. Adjacent to the museum, sitting in the footprint of the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers, is now the 9/11 Memorial pools. Each pool is surrounded by the thousands of names of victims of the act of terrorism on 9/11 and the six people who lost their lives in 1993 when a truck bomb was detonated under the North Tower. (The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears)