‘Paint the Pit Pink’ T-shirt order deadline is Monday

Monday is the final day to turn in order forms to purchase T-shirts for the annual “Paint the Pit Pink” fundraiser at Morgan City High School to help cancer patients.

Completed order forms should be returned to Morgan City High School.

Proceeds go to Louisiana Foundation for Cancer Care/Oncologics. These two organizations help to identify patients in the area without insurance who need MRIs and a follow-up appointment with a doctor to discuss their results and treatment options. They also provide gas cards to help with transportation costs to and from appointments.

The annual Paint the Pit Pink volleyball game will be Oct. 13 between Morgan City High and Berwick High. Through the years, Morgan City High volleyball coach Christy Theriot and her teams have raised more than $103,000 with the fundraiser. This is the ninth year Morgan City High has held the game and fundraiser.

Morgan City High’s Pink program began when a coach asked other volleyball coaches at the LHSAA clinic if they would consider hosting a Pink game and Theriot decided to try it.

“It was a success. Parents and players alike enjoy the concept so we continue to do it,” Theriot said.

Theriot’s family has a history of heart disease, but she has many friends that have been affected by cancer as well, she said. She enjoys giving back to the community.

Anyone who wears their 2016 Hooked on a Cure T-shirt will receive free admission to the game.

Berwick High also participates in the fundraiser. Berwick volleyball coach Heather Templet said this is her fourth year to participate.

Templet and her players are excited to play in the game and help Morgan City High raise money. The team has been selling shirts at school and will have a few more fundraisers before the game, she said. Berwick’s honorary server for the game is Sue Price.

Theriot is working to select an honorary server for Morgan City High.

Organizers hope all businesses will join in the annual effort to raise funds for local breast cancer patients and sell Pink T-shirts to their employees. Businesses can also have designated “Pink Days,” where employees are allowed to wear jeans and a Pink shirt for $1, to help raise additional funds.