‘Night Out Against Crime’ is Saturday afternoon

The fourth annual Night Out Against Crime, hosted by Doric Lodge 205, will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Lawrence Park in Morgan City.

Multiple first-responder agencies will be on hand to meet with members of the public and promote positive interaction with law enforcement.

The event has typically been held on a weeknight, but this year’s event will take place on a Saturday afternoon. Morgan City Police Chief James Blair hopes more families will be able to attend and that the event won’t interfere with school-related events that usually occur on a week day.

Blair also serves as master of the lodge.

Food, music, games and events are free to the public as long as supplies last, thanks to the help of many organizations.

The Masonic lodge began participating in the National Night Out Against Crime in 2013.

Participants in the event include Morgan City Police Department, Morgan City Fire Department, St. Mary Office of Homeland Security, Louisiana State Police, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Department of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, the Louisiana fire marshal and others.

Children have the opportunity to win fishing poles with the “Backyard Bass” competition and adults can win door prizes. Blair encourages people to come out and support the community, meet those who keep us safe and enjoy the day.

The Night Out events were being held throughout the country in other communities, and members of the masonic lodge felt that holding such an event would promote community involvement and develop a partnership between the Morgan City Police Department, first responders and the citizens of Morgan City, Blair said. The event grew to include first responders from many agencies that help keep the city safe.

Both the Morgan City Police Department and the community continue to develop and improve on this relationship with the help of events, such as this one.

Blair said he tries to promote a sense of citizenship within the Morgan City Police Department by reminding our officers that “we are the community, and the community is us.

“Our officers are the same as those we work to protect. We have families, attend the same schools and churches and have the same wishes. Only by working together can we hope to succeed,” Blair said.

The lodge has financially supported this event by raising money with its annual Blue Lodge Golf Tournament, which takes place every spring.

Lodge members plan to continue to host this event for years to come with the Morgan City Police Department.