Home / News

Release of boys basketball bracket delayed

Mon, 2017-02-20 13:25

The Louisiana High School Activities Association has delayed release of the boys basketball playoff brackets, originally scheduled for Monday.

The LHSAA issued this press release:

An LHSAA member school is appealing the decision of the Executive Director as it pertains to a decision made for a forfeiture and suspension of athletes. The next steps for appeal are an LHSAA Sportsmanship Hearing with potential for an emergency appeal to the LHSAA Executive Committee immediately following. This said, the tournament brackets for Boys' Basketball will not be released until this is resolved. Your patience is appreciated.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media