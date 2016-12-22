(Update) Patterson man wanted for aggravated battery arrested

Brock Broussard, 28, of Patterson, wanted for aggravated second-degree battery domestic violence and criminal damage to property by the Patterson Police Department was arrested at 9:33 a.m. today, said Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle.

Broussard is in custody at the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center in Centerville. His bail is set at $250,000.

Patterson police officers detained Broussard at the West End Truck Stop in Patterson until a St. Mary Sheriff deputy arrived on the scene. The deputy transported Broussard to jail in Centerville.

An emergency 911 call was received at approximately 8:22 p.m. Wednesday by Patterson Police Department regarding a fight, LaSalle said. The victim suffered a stab wound to the head and was transported by Acadian Ambulance to the hospital.

At the time of the search, Broussard was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved hoodie, brownish colored jeans with a lion logo on the pockets and red converse tennis shoes.

And the last known address for the subject was at 906 First Street in Patterson.

Prior to the arrest, Broussard, considered armed and dangerous, already had an extensive criminal background history, LaSalle said. He is also a sex offender.

LaSalle appreciates the help of St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office with making the arrest.

“I definitely appreciate the cooperation of Sheriff Mark Hebert with his assistance in the apprehension of this extremely dangerous individual,” LaSalle said.