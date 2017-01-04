Sheriff: Siracusaville man on the run

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a Siracusaville residence Tuesday afternoon to effect an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Dorian Kennedy on charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation and simple assault, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

Deputies collected evidence that Kennedy made threatening statements toward a female victim and law enforcement officers. Kennedy's last known address is 1412 James Street. Deputies searched the residence. Kennedy was not located.

During a search of the area early Wednesday morning, deputies observed Kennedy near the intersection of Youngs Road and Myrtle Road in Morgan City. Kennedy fled on foot.

Deputies pursued him on foot. However, he was not apprehended. Kennedy is actively evading capture. Detectives advise that there is a possibility that Kennedy may still be in the Morgan City or Siracusaville areas.

The Morgan City Police Department is assisting in the case.

Anyone with information on Kennedy's whereabouts can contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-384-1622, 337-828-1960, or by email at crimewatch@stmaryso.com. Anyone offering information can remain anonymous.