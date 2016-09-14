Morgan City radio logs for Sept. 14
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
5:39 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Stalled vehicle.
6:08 a.m. 1400 block of Third Street; Disturbance.
8:10 a.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Lost and found.
8:14 a.m. Myrtle Street and La. 182; Traffic incident.
8:55 a.m. North Third Street; Assistance.
11:13 a.m. Sycamore and Sixth streets; Crash.
11:33 a.m. Assumption Parish; Crash.
11:44 a.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Civil issue.
12:11 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile matter.
12:32 p.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Disturbance.
1:37 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
2:27 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:20 p.m. 1600 block of Filmore Street; Missing person.
3:26 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Disturbance.
3:37 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; 911 hang up.
3:42 p.m. 1200 block of Clements Street; Complaint.
3:53 p.m. 600 block of Leona Street; Disturbance.
4:05 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Telephone harassment.
4:42 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
5:49 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Civil matter.
5:52 p.m. 7500 block of Park Street; Complaint.
7:24 p.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Assistance.
7:48 p.m. 1100 block of Chestnut Drive; Phone harassment.
8 p.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Alarm.
8:09 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; Juvenile problems.
9:58 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.
10:37 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Phone harassment.
10:42 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
11:09 p.m. 300 block of Cardinal Street; Assistance.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
12:55 a.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Alarm.
