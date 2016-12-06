Morgan City radio logs for Dec. 6
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Dec. 5
6:04 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:05 a.m. Sixth and Everett streets; Animal complaint.
7:50 a.m. Wyandotte area; Animal complaint.
8:02 a.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Animal complaint.
8:31 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.
8:38 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Complaint.
9:20 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Medical.
9:22 a.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Animal complaint.
11:11 a.m. U.S. 90 at Martin Luther King Boulevard; Crash.
12:14 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Animal complaint.
12:50 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint.
1:12 p.m. Elzey Street; Animal complaint.
1:50 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Complaint.
5:47 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
5:58 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Crash.
8:54 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
9:22 p.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Crash.
9:37 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Suspicious subject.
9:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
9:56 p.m. 6900 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
9:58 p.m. 300 block of Arkansas Street; Animal complaint.
10:08 p.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Phone harassment.
10:37 p.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Suspicious subject.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
12:15 a.m. 300 block of Halsey Street; Assistance.
12:27 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
12:53 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:13 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Traffic stop/arrest.
3:28 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
- Log in to post comments