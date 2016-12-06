Morgan City radio logs for Dec. 6

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Dec. 5

6:04 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:05 a.m. Sixth and Everett streets; Animal complaint.

7:50 a.m. Wyandotte area; Animal complaint.

8:02 a.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Animal complaint.

8:31 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.

8:38 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Complaint.

9:20 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Medical.

9:22 a.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Animal complaint.

11:11 a.m. U.S. 90 at Martin Luther King Boulevard; Crash.

12:14 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Animal complaint.

12:50 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint.

1:12 p.m. Elzey Street; Animal complaint.

1:50 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Complaint.

5:47 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

5:58 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Crash.

8:54 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

9:22 p.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Crash.

9:37 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Suspicious subject.

9:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:56 p.m. 6900 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

9:58 p.m. 300 block of Arkansas Street; Animal complaint.

10:08 p.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Phone harassment.

10:37 p.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Suspicious subject.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

12:15 a.m. 300 block of Halsey Street; Assistance.

12:27 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

12:53 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:13 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Traffic stop/arrest.

3:28 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.