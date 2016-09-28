Morgan City Police radio logs for Sept. 28
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
7:01 a.m. 8000 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:06 a.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:46 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Traffic incident.
7:56 a.m. 3000 block of Jennie Drive; Assistance.
8:20 a.m. General Hodges Street; Investigation.
9:15 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Theft.
9:41 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
10:03 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Hang up call.
10:39 a.m. Morgan City Jail; Arrest.
10:44 a.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.
11:25 a.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Arrest.
12:05 p.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Alarm.
1:07 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Battery.
1:14 p.m. Morgan City Jail; Arrest.
1:32 p.m. 3000 block of Helen Drive; Alarm.
1:57 p.m. 200 block of Brownell Homes; Disturbance.
2 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Stand by.
3:06 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Myrtle Street; Vehicle accident.
3:12 p.m. 200 block of Brownell Homes; Investigation.
3:31 p.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Stand by.
4:57 p.m. Old Bridge; Traffic incident.
6:22 p.m. 100 block of Brownell Street; Burglary.
6:33 p.m. Bowman Street; Disturbance.
6:48 p.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Complaint.
6:58 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Suspicious vehicle.
8:27 p.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Disturbance.
9:17 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
9:29 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
9:54 p.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Aggravated assault.
11:22 p.m. La. 182; Alarm.
11:33 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
12:10 a.m. U.S. 90; Crash.
3:18 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
3:34 a.m. 500 block of Second Street; Alarm.
