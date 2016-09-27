Morgan City Police radio logs for Sept. 27
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Sept. 26
5:23 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Traffic incident.
5:58 a.m. Morgan City Jail; Arrest.
6:06 a.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Theft.
7:50 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
8:03 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Disturbance.
8:58 a.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.
9:23 a.m. La. 182 near Roderick Street; Suspicious person.
10:24 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
11 a.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; Animal complaint.
11:04 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Theft.
11:08 a.m. La. 182 near David Drive; Assistance.
11:16 a.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Complaint.
11:34 a.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Alarm.
1:29 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Communication complaint.
1:39 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Assistance.
2:18 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Investigation.
2:27 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Battery.
2:45 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Alarm.
2:56 p.m. Onstead and Sixth streets; Arrest.
4:50 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Theft.
5:01 p.m. Marquis Manor; Crash.
5:31 p.m. 600 block of Second Street; Theft.
5:55 p.m. 600 block of Second Street; Theft.
6:04 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
6:16 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.
7 p.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.
7:53 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
8:35 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Phone harassment.
9:02 p.m. Third and Oregon streets; Assistance.
11:43 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
11:48 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Complaint.
