Morgan City Police radio logs for Sept. 2

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Sept. 1

6:36 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Suspicious subjects.

6:54 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:55 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Juvenile matter.

7:58 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

8:16 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:02 a.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:20 a.m. Brashear Avenue; Crash.

10:26 a.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Complaint.

10:30 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Arrest.

10:38 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Suspicious subjects.

11:01 a.m. Barrow Street; Complaint.

11:27 a.m. 500 block of Third Street; Complaint.

11:58 a.m. Barrow Street; Complaint.

1:03 p.m. Morgan City; Civil matter.

1:19 p.m. U.S. 90 bridge; Complaint.

2:09 p.m. 1000 block of North Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious subjects.

4:50 p.m. Fifth Street; Civil matter.

5:06 p.m. Mallard and Wren streets; Crash.

5:21 p.m. 700 block of First Street; Traffic incident.

5:44 p.m. Federal Avenue and Songe Street; Suspicious person.

5:50 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Civil matter.

6:41 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Disturbance.

7:21 p.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

7:38 p.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.

8:53 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Disturbance.

10:20 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

11:39 p.m. Sixth and Onstead streets; Stalled vehicle.

Friday, Sept. 2

3:39 a.m. 600 block of Second Street; Suspicious activity.