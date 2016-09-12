Morgan City Police radio logs for Sept. 12
Friday, Sept. 9
8:10 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.
8:22 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.
8:29 a.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Disturbance.
9:01 a.m. 1100 block of Ninth Street; Crash.
9:16 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Second Street; Stalled vehicle.
9:54 a.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Animal complaint.
10:08 a.m. 500 block of Everett Street; Animal complaint.
10:37 a.m. La. 70; Traffic complaint.
10:49 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.
12 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Poncio Street; Traffic stop/arrest.
12:02 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Traffic complaint.
12:47 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.
12:58 p.m. 1100 block of Second Street; Alarm.
1:06 p.m. 1100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.
1:33 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.
2:15 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.
2:39 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and David Drive; Crash.
2:59 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Traffic complaint.
3:35 p.m. La. 70; Assistance.
4:12 p.m. 2600 block of Hemlock Street; Crash.
4:12 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Indecent behavior.
4:40 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
4:42 p.m. La. 70; Traffic complaint.
5:11 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
5:26 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Assistance.
5:51 p.m. 400 block of Seventh Street; Medical.
5:53 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Medical.
6:48 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Removal of subjects.
7:43 p.m. 100 block of Third Street; Medical.
9:55 p.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Accident.
10:54 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
11:10 p.m. 1400 block of Front Street; Welfare concern.
11:21 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.
Saturday, Sept. 10
2:24 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Disturbance.
2:40 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
2:42 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
3 a.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Medical.
3:25 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.
3:32 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Officer stand by.
6:05 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Theft.
8:18 a.m. Brashear and Federal avenues; Animal complaint.
8:59 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Theft.
11:24 a.m. 1800 block of West Garner Street; Disturbance.
12:16 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Disturbance.
12:36 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Theft.
1:01 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assistance.
1:17 p.m. Eleventh Street and Railroad Avenue; Misuse of 911.
2:29 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Criminal damage to property.
3:21 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.
3:31 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Animal complaint.
3:46 p.m. Sixth Street and Levee Road; Criminal damage to property.
4:16 p.m. 4800 block of La. 182; Assistance.
4:28 p.m. Glenwood Street; Building Check.
5:07 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
7:52 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Traffic incident.
9:04 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Animal.
9:50 p.m. Marquis Manor; Medical.
10:27 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.
11:15 p.m. 7500 block of Park Street; Loud music.
11:23 p.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Complaint.
11:28 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
11:58 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.
11:59 p.m. 2000 block of Cedar Street; Removal of subject.
Sunday, Sept. 11
12:57 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
1:27 a.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Removal of subject.
1:40 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Reckless driving.
2:49 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
3:46 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
4:28 a.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Loud music.
4:46 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.
8:30 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Medical.
9:58 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Battery.
10:17 a.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
11:36 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Animal complaint.
12:20 p.m. 1900 block of Maple Street; Welfare concern.
12:22 p.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Stand by.
12:49 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard Blvd; Hang up call.
12:56 p.m. 200 block of Brownell Homes; Remove subject.
1:44 p.m. 100 block of Brownell Homes; Medical.
2:17 p.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.
2:53 p.m. 900 block of Sycamore Street; Utility complaint.
3:19 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Utility complaint.
4:16 p.m. 300 block of Brownell Homes; Warrant arrest.
4:38 p.m. Greenwood and Fifth streets; Arrest.
5:01 p.m. La. 70-U.S. 90 junction; Vehicle accident.
6:13 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
6:49 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Phone harassment.
8:24 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; 911 hang up.
10:15 p.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Loud music.
11:46 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Animal.
Monday, Sept. 12
12:03 a.m. 1200 block of Hickory Street; Suspicious vehicle.
