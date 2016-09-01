Morgan City Police radio logs for Sept. 1

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

7:01 a.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Animal complaint.

7:03 a.m. 1500 block of Ellzey Street; Animal complaint.

7:45 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

8:16 a.m. Greenwood and Front streets; Animal complaint.

8:18 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Arrest.

8:49 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

8:53 a.m. Seventh and Greenwood streets; Traffic incident.

9:11 a.m. Seventh and Greenwood streets; Complaint.

9:19 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Private property accident.

9:41 a.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Disturbance.

9:45 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Disturbance.

11:43 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.

12:46 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Animal complaint.

1:04 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Animal complaint.

1:36 p.m. Marquis Manor; Alarm.

1:37 p.m. Second and Greenwood streets; Traffic incident.

2 p.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

2:17 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Assistance.

2:23 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

2:24 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

2:43 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Private property accident.

2:54 p.m. 2400 block of Orange Street; Stand by.

3:05 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Disturbance.

3:58 p.m. 3100 block of Tammy Drive; Civil matter.

4:05 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

4:09 p.m. Cypress Trailer Park; Arrest.

4:15 p.m. Ninth and Willard streets; Investigation.

5:49 p.m. Sixth and Onstead streets; Stalled vehicle.

5:58 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

6:13 p.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Assistance.

7:34 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Officer stand by.

7:59 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:32 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.

10:19 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

Thursday, Sept. 1

4:20 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.