Morgan City Police radio logs for Oct. 5
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
5:28 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Disturbance.
7:55 a.m. Levee Road; Reckless driving.
9:17 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
12:03 p.m. 200 block of Leona Street; Disturbance.
12:11 p.m. 400 block of Kenneth Street; Accident.
1:26 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Medical.
2:13 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
3:51 p.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Medical.
4:22 p.m. 300 block of Eighth Street; Disturbance.
4:34 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
5:45 p.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
8 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Medical.
9:34 p.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Officer stand by.
10:21 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Disturbance.
10:38 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.
10:41 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
11:43 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
12:14 a.m. 4000 block of Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.
12:34 a.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Alarm.
1:42 a.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; Disturbance.
3:33 a.m. 400 block of Leona Street; Medical.
5:07 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.
