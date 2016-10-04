Morgan City Police radio logs for Oct. 4

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Oct. 3

5:45 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

7:31 a.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Suspicious person.

9:15 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Criminal damage to property.

9:39 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Unauthorized use of moveable.

10:19 a.m. Third and Everett streets; Suspicious person.

3:06 p.m. 800 block of Marguerite Street; Accident.

4:04 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Traffic incident.

4:12 p.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Criminal damage to property.

5:55 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

8:02 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Disturbance.

8:28 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

8:37 p.m. 1000 block of Walnut Drive; Traffic complaint.

9:58 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Traffic complaint.

10:42 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.

11:03 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

12:08 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Loud music.

2:54 a.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.

3:53 a.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Disturbance