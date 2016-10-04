Morgan City Police radio logs for Oct. 4
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Oct. 3
5:45 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
7:31 a.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Suspicious person.
9:15 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Criminal damage to property.
9:39 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Unauthorized use of moveable.
10:19 a.m. Third and Everett streets; Suspicious person.
3:06 p.m. 800 block of Marguerite Street; Accident.
4:04 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Traffic incident.
4:12 p.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Criminal damage to property.
5:55 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:02 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Disturbance.
8:28 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
8:37 p.m. 1000 block of Walnut Drive; Traffic complaint.
9:58 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Traffic complaint.
10:42 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.
11:03 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
12:08 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Loud music.
2:54 a.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.
3:53 a.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Disturbance
