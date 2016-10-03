Morgan City Police radio logs for Oct. 3
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Sept. 30
6:09 a.m. 300 block of Seventh Street; Burglary.
6:15 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.
8:10 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
8:26 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
8:43 a.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.
10:11 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
11:09 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Fire.
11:26 a.m. 2600 block of Sixth Street; Disturbance.
11:28 a.m. 400 block of Florida Street; Loud music.
11:53 a.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Patrol request.
11:57 a.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.
12:04 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Greenwood Street; Crash.
1:06 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Patrol request.
1:18 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Disturbance.
1:36 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
2:22 p.m. 1400 block of Front Street; Patrol request.
3:08 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
4:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
4:17 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
4:25 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
5:06 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Be on the lookout.
5:57 p.m. 300 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
6:06 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Disturbance.
7 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Frequent patrols.
7:53 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Medical.
8:47 p.m. Fifth and Duke streets; Frequent patrols.
10 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Suspicious vehicle.
10:01 p.m. 1600 block of Cedar Street; Medical.
11:39 p.m. U.S. 90; Traffic incident.
Saturday, Oct. 1
1:14 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Suspicious person.
2:40 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
3:37 a.m. Greenwood and Fourth streets; Utilities.
3:39 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Fire.
8:12 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Theft.
8:43 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
10:29 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Theft.
10:51 a.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.
10:55 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Traffic incident.
11:47 a.m. Kidd Street and Federal Avenue; Loud music.
12:46 p.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.
1:30 p.m. Fig Street and Veterans Boulevard; Crash.
4:03 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Assistance.
4:21 p.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.
5:39 p.m. 1000 block of Florence Street; Complaint.
5:47 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Theft.
7:09 p.m. Seventh Street and Brashear Avenue; Accident.
7:46 p.m. 100 block of First Street; Complaint.
8:42 p.m. Front and Belanger streets; Suspicious vehicle.
8:53 p.m. 100 block of First Street; Criminal damage to property.
11:21 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Officer stand by.
11:45 p.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Medical.
Sunday, Oct. 2
12:03 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.
12:08 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.
12:24 a.m. Fifth and Duke streets; Frequent patrols.
12:36 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.
12:36 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
4:42 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.
6:21 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.
6:33 p.m. Second and Brownell streets; Suspicious vehicle.
8:30 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Simple battery.
9:15 p.m. 1600 block of Mayon Street; Loud music.
9:38 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
10:47 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Complaint.
11:07 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
Monday, Oct. 3
1:56 p.m. 300 block of First Street; Complaint.
