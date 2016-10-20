Morgan City Police radio logs for Oct. 20

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

7:28 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:08 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.

8:18 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Theft.

9:25 a.m. Morgan City; Phone harassment.

10:05 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Traffic complaint.

10:28 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Theft.

11:03 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

11:53 a.m. Roderick Street and La. 182; Suspicious subject.

12:03 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Animal complaint.

12:54 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Animal complaint.

1:10 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

1:11 p.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.

1:44 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Assistance.

2:46 p.m. Elm Street; Crash.

3:13 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Crash.

3:17 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Suspicious subject.

4:35 p.m. Park Road; Suspicious subject.

4:37 p.m. Centerville; Arrest.

5:01 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

5:36 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

5:51 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:08 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Complaint.

7:19 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

7:57 p.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Removal of subject.

7:58 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

8:32 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Suspicious activity.

9:02 p.m. Fourth Street and Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

9:28 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Frequent patrols.

9:31 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:46 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

11:39 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Disturbance.

11:59 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Theft.

Thursday, Oct. 20

12:37 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

4:37 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.