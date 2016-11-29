Morgan City Police radio logs for Nov. 29

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Nov. 28

6:28 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

7:56 a.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Alarm.

7:57 a.m. Bowman Street; Animal complaint.

8:10 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

8:31 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.

8:56 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:02 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:13 a.m. 1700 block of Maple Street; Animal complaint.

10:05 a.m. 300 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.

10:51 a.m. 100 block of St. Clair Street; Officer stand by.

10:52 a.m. 400 block of Leona Street; Medical.

11:42 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Crash.

1:50 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Warrant.

3:56 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Welfare check.

4:51 p.m. 100 block of Arizona Street; Medical.

6:11 p.m. 1400 block of Elm Street; Officer stand by.

6:41 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Juvenile problems.

7:40 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Officer stand by.

9:42 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Fire.

10:42 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

12:46 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm