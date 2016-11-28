Morgan City Police radio logs for Nov. 28
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Nov. 25
5:59 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
6 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Fire alarm.
7:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:30 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
8:48 p.m. Houma; Complaint.
9:20 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Extra patrols.
9:56 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Narcotics complaint.
10:37 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
Saturday, Nov. 26
12:41 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Residential burglary.
1:26 a.m. 300 block of Union Street; Suspicious subject.
5:12 a.m. Veteran’s Boulevard; Loud music.
9:12 a.m. Second and Onstead streets; Arrest.
10:26 a.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Complaint.
10:42 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Medical.
11:45 a.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Complaint.
1:35 p.m. Roselawn Drive; Complaint.
2 p.m. 2700 block of Shaw Drive; Complaint.
3:59 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Alarm.
4:25 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.
5:48 p.m. 500 block of Duke Street; Theft.
6:12 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Reckless operation.
7:16 p.m. 3200 block of Karen Drive; Medical.
7:39 p.m. 3100 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Complaint.
7:51 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.
7:55 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
9:33 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.
11:40 p.m. 1200 block of McDermott Drive; Assistance.
Sunday, Nov. 27
12:20 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Disturbance.
1:05 a.m. 600 block of Duke Street; Trespassing.
1:51 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance/arrest.
2:38 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
6:57 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subjects.
7:24 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Disturbance.
9:26 a.m. 1700 block of Filmore Street; Disturbance.
9:42 a.m. 700 block of David Drive; Alarm.
9:58 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
10:16 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Juvenile problem.
12:28 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Arrest.
1:22 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.
2:12 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
5:57 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Hit and run.
6:15 p.m. 1600 block of Maple Street; Loud music.
6:31 p.m. Federal Avenue and Garber Street; Narcotics complaint.
7:33 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Alarm.
11:05 p.m. First and St. Claire streets; Disturbance.
