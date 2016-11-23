Morgan City Police radio logs for Nov. 23
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
7:46 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Criminal damage to property.
9:43 a.m. 900 block of Walnut Street; Alarm.
11:05 a.m. 600 block of First Street; Disturbance.
11:17 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
12:08 p.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up.
1:10 p.m. 500 block of Lawrence Street; Removal of subject.
1:17 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Hit and run.
1:24 p.m. 600 block of First Street; Disturbance.
2:25 p.m. Ninth Street and Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
3:34 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Utilities.
3:42 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Vehicle theft.
5:25 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Disturbance.
5:28 p.m. 1500 block of Elm Street; Theft.
6:43 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.
6:53 p.m. Bowman Street; Disturbance.
6:56 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Hit and run.
6:59 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Disturbance
Wednesday, Nov. 23
12:09 a.m. 600 block of Sixth Street; Theft.
1:32 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
2:22 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:13 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious subjects.
