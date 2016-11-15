Morgan City Police radio logs for Nov. 15
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Nov. 14
6:03 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious Person.
6:49 a.m. Fourth Street. & Brashear Avenue; Animal complaint.
7:27 a.m. 1500 block of Filmore Street; Civil matter.
7:33 a.m. Chennault and Halsey streets; Bolo.
7:37 a.m. Roderick Street; Complaint.
7:58 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Animal complaint.
8:17 a.m. Roderick Street. & La. 182; Traffic incident.
8:40 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Crash.
8:44 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
8:49 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
8:51 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
9:01 a.m. 1200 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up.
9:08 a.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Civil matter.
10:14 a.m. 1000 block of Birch Street; Medical.
10:28 a.m. 400 block of Eight Street; Complaint.
10:46 a.m. 3100 block of Vine Street; Complaint.
11:20 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problem.
11:34 a.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Medical.
12:02 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Complaint.
12:46 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
12:58 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Alarm.
1:37 p.m. 500 Orange Street; Complaint.
2:11 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
2:28 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
2:51 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.
3:14 p.m. 1100 block of Cottonwood Street; Complaint.
3:30 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
4:28 p.m. 900 block of First Street; Phone harassment.
7:26 p.m. Sixth and Marguerite streets; Accident.
11:24 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Forgery.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
12:46 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
1:29 a.m. 3200 block of Wytchwood Street; 911 hang up.
2:03 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:15 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
