Morgan City Police radio logs for Jan. 13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Jan. 12

8:06 a.m. Bowman Street; Animal complaint.

8:16 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Juvenile complaint.

8:20 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Telephone harassment.

8:52 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.

9:19 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.

10:17 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Criminal damage/burglary.

10:28 a.m. 300 block of Belanger Street; Animal complaint.

11:45 a.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Officer standby .

11:45 a.m. La. Mart; found property.

11:48 a.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Returned property.

1:55 p.m. 1100 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical emergency.

2:08 p.m. 300 block of Belanger Street; Telephone harassment.

2:13 p.m. Bowman Street; Animal complaint.

2:47 p.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Theft.

3:10 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical emergency.

3:47 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Serving time.

3:50 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Officer standby .

4:43 p.m. Florida Alley; Complaint.

4:51:00 p.m. Berwick search warrant.

5:39 p.m. 2900 block of Railroad Avenue; Phone harassment.

5:57 p.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Juvenile complaint.

6:13 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Crash.

7:24 p.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Alarm.

7:29 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

8:06 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue, Disturbance.

8:19 p.m. 100 block of Headland; Theft.

8:34 p.m. McDermott & Karen Drive; Medical.

10:10 p.m. Berwick assistance.

10:26 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Civil matter.

11:50 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

11:58 p.m. Berwick assistance.

Friday, Jan. 13

12:28 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

2:52 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Suspicious subject.