Morgan City Police radio logs for Dec. 28
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Dec. 22
7:51 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:22 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious person.
9:34 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Assistance.
9:56 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Criminal damage to property.
11:03 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Disturbance.
12:07 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
12:58 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
1:02 p.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Drive; Alarm.
1:08 p.m. 600 block of Sixth Street; Traffic incident.
1:22 p.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Criminal damage to property.
2:04 p.m. 1800 block of McDermott Drive; Complaint.
2:19 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Accident.
4:15 p.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Welfare check.
4:30 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Disturbance.
5:05 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
5:06 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Disturbance.
5:15 p.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Officer stand by.
5:34 p.m. La. 70 and Veterans Boulevard; Traffic incident.
6:11 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Phone harassment.
6:35 p.m. 1000 block of Ida Street; Complaint.
6:56 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
7:35 p.m. 400 block of Leona Street; Medical.
7:37 p.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Welfare check.
8:21 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; 911 hang up call.
8:24 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
9:19 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
10:28 p.m. 1800 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
11:48 p.m. U.S. 90 West bridge ; Traffic incident.
11:57 p.m. 1200 block of Onstead Street; Loud music.
Friday, Dec. 23
12:16 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; 911 hang up call.
2:28 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:13 a.m. 1600 block of Mayon Street; Complaint.
7:03 a.m. 1000 block of Walnut Drive; Animal.
7:38 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Traffic incident.
8:20 a.m. 2200 block of Sixth Street; Animal.
9:44 a.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Complaint.
9:47 a.m. 700 block of Front Street; Alarm.
10:34 a.m. 1400 block of Hickory Street; Alarm.
12:25 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
12:30 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Harassment.
1:13 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Found item.
1:17 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
1:48 p.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Theft.
1:50 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.
1:58 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.
1:59 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Medical.
2:44 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Hit and run.
3:28 p.m. 600 block of Michigan Street; Complaint.
4:07 p.m. Cottonwood Street and Victor II Boulevard; Loud music.
4:10 p.m. Seventh and Marguerite streets; Suspicious vehicle.
4:25 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Stalled vehicle.
6:09 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
6:14 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
6:42 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.
7:09 p.m. Front Street; Found property.
7:16 p.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Phone harassment.
7:34 p.m. 700 block of General Patton Street; Crash.
7:35 p.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Narcotics complaint.
10:08 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Traffic stop/arrest.
Saturday, Dec. 24
12:20 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
12:32 a.m. 600 block of Michigan Street; Alarm.
4:23 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
7:28 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Alarm.
10:24 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.
12:23 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Medical.
2:31 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.
3:15 p.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Loud music.
4:10 p.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Arrest.
4:27 p.m. 600 block of General Hodges Street; Complaint.
5:40 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Hit and run.
7:51 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
8:22 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Traffic complaint.
8:23 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Officer standby .
8:32 p.m. Acorn and Leona streets; Hit and run.
8:47 p.m. Greenwood Street; Fireworks.
9:27 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
9:36 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.
10:43 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
11:11 p.m. Egle Street and Federal Avenue; Loud music.
11:24 a.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Loud music.
Sunday, Dec. 25
12:10 a.m. Greenwood and Fifth streets; Fireworks.
12:27 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Loud music.
2:28 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Crash.
2:35 a.m. Patton and Aycock streets; Loud music.
4:33 a.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Loud music.
4:38 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Loud music.
5 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
8:22 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Theft.
9:20 a.m. 300 block of Fourth Street; Alarm.
12:11 p.m. 1600 block of Mayon Street; Complaint.
1:02 p.m. 1400 block of Mayon Street; Theft.
1:45 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Juvenile problem.
2:39 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.
4:14 p.m. Levee Road; Complaint.
4:19 p.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.
7:24 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Fireworks.
8:44 p.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Disturbance.
9:36 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Loud music.
10:14 p.m. Glenmont Street and McDermott Drive; Loud music.
Monday, Dec. 26
12:16 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.
12:37 a.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Medical.
12:49 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.
2 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
6:58 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
7:35 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
8:25 a.m. 1300 block of McDermott Drive; Theft.
12:02 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
1:14 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:42 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Medical.
2:02 p.m. 100 block of St. Claire Street; Medical.
2:58 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Animal complaint.
5:03 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; 911 hang up call.
5:06 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.
5:56 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
6:10 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Harassment.
7:42 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
7:57 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.
9:06 p.m. 1800 block of Federal Avenue; Welfare check.
9:35 p.m. Federal Avenue and Egle Street; Complaint.
10:42 p.m. Leona and Sixth streets; Loud noise.
11:11 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
11:37 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
1:25 a.m. 800 block of Clothilde Street; Disturbance.
7:28 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; Disturbance.
10:18 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
10:29 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
11:22 a.m. Palm Street; Animal complaint.
11:44 a.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Welfare concern.
12:08 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Fire.
12:18 p.m. Willard and Eighth streets; Crash.
12:26 p.m. Cypress Gardens; Fireworks.
2:36 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
3 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
3:07 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
3:35 p.m. Filmore Street; Complaint.
3:43 p.m. 1400 block of Victor II Boulevard; Welfare concern.
4:36 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Avenue; Assistance.
4:37 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
4:39 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
6:26 p.m. Brashear Avenue and First Street; Traffic incident.
7:04 p.m. 500 block of General MacArthur Street; Complaint.
7:14 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Welfare concern.
7:16 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Alarm.
8:02 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Suspicious vehicle.
9:02 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
9:26 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.
9:28 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Disturbance.
10:27 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Disturbance.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
12:03 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Medical.
12:25 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
12:39 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Disturbance.
1:45 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
2:01 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
2:28 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
