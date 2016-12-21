Morgan City Police radio logs for Dec. 21

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

5:53 a.m. 500 block of First Street; Alarm.

6:32 a.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Complaint.

7:34 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint.

8:16 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint.

8:46 a.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:54 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Crash.

11:28 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Medical.

11:48 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

12:17 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Complaint.

2:16 p.m. Sixth and Arenz streets; Complaint.

3:25 p.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Complaint.

3:40 p.m. La. 70; Complaint.

4:17 p.m. U.S. 90 Eastbound; Complaint.

4:28 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Assistance.

4:38 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

4:54 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

6:35 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Telephone harassment.

6:38 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

7:23 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

7:59 p.m. 900 block of Second Street; Alarm.

8:39 p.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Disturbance.

9:45 p.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Loud music.