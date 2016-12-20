Morgan City Police radio logs for Dec. 20

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Dec. 19

7:15 a.m. La. 182; Complaint.

7:21 a.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.

7:26 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

7:52 a.m. Front Street and Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

8:43 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

8:59 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Medical.

9:11 a.m. Brashear Avenue near Federal Avenue; Crash.

10:21 a.m. 700 block of General Patton Street; Complaint.

12:29 p.m. 500 block of Third Street; Animal complaint.

12:34 p.m. 1100 block of Shaw Drive; Animal complaint.

12:45 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

1:23 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Medical.

2:17 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

2:26 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

2:39 p.m. 1500 block of Second Street; Complaint.

3:03 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Animal complaint.

3:23 p.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Complaint.

4:08 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

4:19 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

6:21 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

6:41 p.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Reckless driver.

9 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

9:09 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Animal complaint.

9:13 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Arrest warrant.

11:29 p.m. La. 182; Alarm

Tuesday, Dec. 20

1 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Welfare concern.

3:48 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.