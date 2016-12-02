Morgan City Police radio logs for Dec. 2

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Dec. 1

6:31 a.m. La. 182 Greenwood Overpass; Reckless driver.

7:12 a.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

7:33 a.m. Front Street and Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

9:13 a.m. 1500 block of Front Street; Animal complaint.

10:19 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Crash.

11:10 a.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Complaint.

12:21 p.m. 3000 block of Wytchwood Drive; Complaint.

12:36 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint.

1:29 p.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

1:45 p.m. U.S. 90 Eastbound; Traffic complaint.

2:05 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:10 p.m. 2100 block of Maple Street; Complaint.

4:07 p.m. 600 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

4:16 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Animal complaint.

6:54 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:39 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

7:50 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Crash.

8:15 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Medical.

9:19 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

9:28 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Animal complaint.

11:11 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

Friday, Dec. 2

12:03 a.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Narcotics complaint/arrest.

12:09 a.m. 3000 block of Helen Drive; Officer stand by.

3:33 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Suspicious vehicle.

4:59 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious subject/arrest.