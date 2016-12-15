Morgan City Police radio logs for Dec. 15

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

6:14 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road, Complaint.

9:33 a.m. 100 block of Montana Street, Animal complaint.

10:00 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue, Complaint.

12:02 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street, Complaint.

12:19 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street, Animal complaint.

1:23 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182, Complaint.

2:20 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182, Medical.

2:46 p.m. 1000 block of Florence Street, Complaint.

3:12 p.m. Sixth Street and Belanger Street, Traffic complaint.

3:31 p.m. La. 70, Complaint.

3:50 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182, Complaint.

6:33 p.m. 800 block of Levee Road, Civil matter.

7:38 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street, Suspicious person.

8:16 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street, Fire.

9:00 p.m. Berwick search warrant.

9:45 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street, Telephone harassment.

11:41 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue, Disturbance.

11:50 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street, Arrest.

Thursday, Dec. 15

3:14 a.m. 900 block of Belanger Street, Vehicle burglary.