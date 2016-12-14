Morgan City Police radio logs for Dec. 14
Sunday, Dec. 11
4:38 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.
5:09 p.m. 100 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal complaint.
5:37 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
6:09 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Lost and found property.
6:43 p.m. Marguerite and Ninth streets; Stalled vehicle.
6:50 p.m. 3100 block of Tammy Drive; Civil matter.
8:15 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
8:43 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Crash.
9:27 p.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Medical.
4:32 a.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Alarm.
7:24 a.m. 100 block of Front Street; Animal complaint.
7:25 a.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Hit and run.
8:19 a.m. 300 block of Julia Street; Alarm.
9:51 a.m. Glenwood Street; Complaint.
10:47 a.m. 100 block of Third Street; Complaint.
11:16 a.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
2:20 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
Monday, Dec. 12
7:26 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Medical.
8:37 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9:14 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Animal.
9:43 a.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Criminal damage to property.
9:51 a.m. Fifth and Kentucky streets; Disturbance.
10:37 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
10:40 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Forgery.
10:51 a.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.
12:38 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Traffic incident.
12:59 p.m. Roderick Street and La. 182; Traffic incident.
1:18 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Alarm.
1:59 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Forgery.
2:01 p.m. Martin Luther King and Victor II boulevards; Accident.
2:47 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Removal of subject.
2:58 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Harassment.
3:01 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Civil matter.
5:04 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.
6:19 p.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.
6:21 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.
6:28 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.
6:33 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
6:41 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Juvenile problem.
7:23 p.m. 600 block of Julia Street; Suspicious vehicle.
7:45 p.m. Youngs Road; Arrest.
9:07 p.m. Roderick Street; Suspicious vehicles.
9:55 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Arrest.
10:06 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Suspicious person.
10:14 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Phone harassment.
11:49 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
12:29 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
5:37 a.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue; Stalled vehicle.
6:01 a.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; 911 open line.
6:26 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Juvenile problems.
7:12 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.
7:15 a.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Traffic incident.
7:50 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; 911 open line.
9:20 a.m. 100 block of Arizona Street; Disturbance.
10:56 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Reckless driving.
11:20 a.m. Federal Avenue and Garber Street; Suspicious person.
11:34 a.m. 900 block of Levee Road; Officer stand by.
1 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Accident.
2:43 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Theft.
3:17 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Theft.
4:35 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Disturbance.
5:29 p.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Removal of subject.
5:34 p.m. 600 block of Fig Street; Juvenile problems.
6:08 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
6:21 p.m. Duke and Ninth streets; Crash.
7:07 p.m. 700 block of First Street; Loud music.
7:55 p.m. La. 182; Assistance.
8 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
9:11 p.m. Fifth Street; Hit and run.
9:16 p.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Suspicious person.
9:57 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
11:07 p.m. La. 182; Assistance.
11:09 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
11:44 p.m. 900 block of Clothilde Street; Medical.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
12:32 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Assistance.
12:34 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
1:04 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:17 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:27 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
2:20 a.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Arrest.
3:40 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; 911 hang up call.
