Morgan City Police radio logs for Aug. 30

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Aug. 29

6:11 a.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Investigation.

8:42 a.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Remove subject.

9:05 a.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Reckless driving.

9:55 a.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Standby.

10:16 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Theft.

10:33 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint.

10:45 a.m. 4th and Railroad Avenue; Traffic incident.

11:25 a.m. Greenwood Street; Animal complaint.

11:49 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.

11:58 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Communication complaint.

12:06 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Theft.

12:22 p.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

12:58 p.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

1:14 p.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.

1:31 p.m. 400 block of Pecos Street; Animal complaint.

2:01 p.m. 4th near Youngs Road; Animal complaint.

2:09 p.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Animal complaint.

2:40 p.m. Brashear and Fourth Street; Arrest.

3:07 p.m. Hwy 182 near Old Bridge; Traffic incident.

3:28 p.m. Victor II and Brashear Avenue; Vehicle accident.

3:34 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

3:53 p.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

4:43 p.m. Marguerite St near Sixth Street; Assistance.

5:10 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Assistance.

5:38 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Complaint.

7:33 p.m. 2600 block Sixth Street; Loud music.

7:39 p.m. 5000 block Railroad Avenue; Civil issue.

8:05 p.m. 1000 block Palm Street; Complaint.

8:19 p.m. 1000 block Brashear Avenue; Theft.

9:21 p.m. 1900 block Federal Avenue; Alarm.

11:13 p.m. Seventh & Florence Street; Medical.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

12:23 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.

12:27 a.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Medical.

1:01 a.m. 2700 block Elm Street; Suspicious subject.

2:42 a.m. 7300 block La. 182; Alarm.