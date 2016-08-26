Morgan City Police radio logs for Aug. 26

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Aug. 25

5:52 a.m. Garber and Apple streets; Medical.

7:56 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Crash.

8 a.m. La. 182; Animal complaint.

8:26 a.m. La. 182; Stalled vehicle.

8:59 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.

9:39 a.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Civil matter.

9:56 a.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

10:21 a.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

10:36 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:44 a.m. Morgan City; Complaint.

10:46 a.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Burglary.

11:04 a.m. 11th and Marguerite streets; Hit and run.

11:36 a.m. La. 182; Crash.

4:12 p.m. Duke Street; Telephone harassment.

4:26 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Civil matter.

6:59 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

7:02 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Theft.

9:45 p.m. Seventh and Marguerite streets; Reckless driving.

9:46 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Loud music.

10:27 p.m. 1000 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.