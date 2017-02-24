Marla Benoit wins award for work with hospice

Eight health care professionals who have distinguished themselves in their dedication to improving the care that patients facing the end of life receive, have been named recipients of the 2016 Heart of Hospice Champion of Excellence for End-of-Life Care Awards.

“This is the first year for these awards, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the winners. The recipients exemplify excellence in caring for people with advanced illness,” said Carla Davis, CEO at Heart of Hospice.

“They serve as beacons in their communities by being role models of quality comprehensive care. We are enormously proud to honor them.”

Heart of Hospice asked its team of clinicians in the regions it serves across Louisiana to select a recipient in their community for the award. Criteria used to evaluate candidates were based on components of a comprehensive quality care program that Heart of Hospice believes to be the building blocks for achieving excellence in the field of hospice and palliative care services. The recipients were all assessed on the following:

--Provides care and services that are responsive to the needs and exceeds the expectations of those they serve

--Upholds high standards of ethical conduct and advocates for the rights of patients and their caregivers

--Promote inclusiveness in the communities they serve by ensuring that all people have access to programs and services

Marla Benoit was chosen by Heart of Hospice – Bayou Region for her dedication to her patients and end of life care, said Andrea Potier.

Marla Benoit is a graduate of Sowela Technical Community College where she received her licensed practical nurse certification in 1996 and currently works at Morgan City Healthcare Center.

The recipient will be honored with an award at a luncheon with their staff and Heart of Hospice representatives.

They will also be included on community billboards announcing their dedication to end of life care.

Founded in 2007, Heart of Hosice's vision is to transform end-of-life care in the communities it serves.

The hospice believes all hospice-eligible patients and those that love them deserve the best care at the end of life. The mission is simple: to serve all patients and their loved ones the way they desire to be served.