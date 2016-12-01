(Updated) Suspect charged with attempted murder of officer; Officer returns to work after stabbing

A 38-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder of a Patterson police officer, after he allegedly stabbed the officer in the face with a steak knife Thursday evening. The officer was treated for his injuries and returned to work that night.

Timothy R. Duval, 38, of the 300 block of Camille Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Thursday on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, after stabbing Patterson Police Cpl. Kevin Stewart in the face with a steak knife, Police Chief Patrick LaSalle said.

Duval attacked Stewart at about 5 p.m. Thursday while Stewart was trying to arrest him for shoplifting, LaSalle said. Duval has been arrested on shoplifting charges multiple times before.

The attack occurred in a densely wooded area near Hickory Street where Stewart had chased Duval to, LaSalle said.

Duval stabbed Stewart once in the face and took his tear gas gun, shooting Stewart with the gas gun, LaSalle said. Stewart was able to recover the tear gas gun from Duval, shoot Duval with the gas gun and make the arrest.

Duval sustained a broken jaw during the struggle, the chief said.

Stewart relied on his training and was able to avoid using deadly force against Duval.

“He (Stewart) could have very easily taken that life, but, instead, he did what he was trained to do,” LaSalle said.

Stewart was taken to Teche Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. Stewart was released from the hospital Thursday and went back to work that night, according to LaSalle.

Thursday was Stewart’s first day back to work since Mayor Rodney Grogan temporarily revoked his police commission Nov. 16, citing “ongoing insubordination and disrespect.” Grogan announced Stewart’s temporary revocation the day after Stewart allegedly stopped Grogan for a speeding violation.

After Grogan temporarily revoked Stewart’s commission, LaSalle called for an investigation into alleged abuse of power by Grogan. Grogan called for a separate investigation into alleged abuse of grant money by the police department in regard to an alleged unauthorized traffic checkpoint.

In connection with Thursday’s stabbing incident, Duval was also charged with disarming of an officer, aggravated battery on an officer, resisting an officer by force, resisting an officer by flight, battery on an officer and theft by shoplifting.