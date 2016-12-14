Home / News

W&S4 millage renewal fails

Wed, 2016-12-14 09:40

A millage renewal for Water and Sewer District 4 in west St. Mary Parish was defeated by voters in Saturday’s election.
The ballot was for renewal of the district’s 15.31 mills tax, which generates an estimated $550,000 in maintenance, operation and improvements to the system’s facilities.
The actual wording of the millage did not explicitly state it was a renewal of an existing tax that has long been on the books.
It was defeated 531 to 475, with 27.7 percent voter turnout.
It is unclear what repercussions the failure of the measure will incur.

