Winners at Berwick Spell Down

Berwick Elementary recently held its first Spell Down. Pictured are those students who won in their classrooms. These finalists will compete in January, and the winner will move on to the Kiwanis Regional Spelling Bee in Lafayette. Back row from left: Kadence Borne, Alexander Theriot, Kali Lasseigne, Mason Comeaux, Brianna Howard and Teriyan Hayes. Front row: Amelia Worth, Landon Giarth, Dylan Roy, Breyah Clark, Vivien Kenney and Madison Comeaux. Eli Dupuis isn't pictured.