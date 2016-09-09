Wheel House for Sept. 9

PATTERSON HOUSING

Authority accepting applications for Public Housing 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Sept. 12-16. Must have photo ID for all adults 18 or older, birth certificate and Social Security cards for everyone and proof of all income. For info call 985-395-3736.

HOSPITAL AUXILIARY

Of Morgan City will not meet in September.

NEW SALEM

Baptist Church Women Mission Ministry meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Speaker Sally Grogan, St. Luke Baptist Church.

women’s day

Service at New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. Speaker Sonja Garrett. Theme: “Christian Women, Living in the 21st Century: Witnessing for Christ.” Public invited.

COMMUNITY

CONCERT

First concert of the 2016-17 Community Concert Association is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Mark Collie, singer, songwriter, musician, actor and producer, will offer a show filled with his country classics and more. Season tickets for six-concert series: $45, adults and $10, student K-12. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students K-12. Tickets at door or call 985-385-2307.

PUBLIC ROSARY

At noon Oct. 15 in the parking lot of M C Bank, La. 182, Morgan City. Sponsored by America Needs Fatima. Public invited.