Wheel House for Sept. 29

Sept. 29

FEEDING PROGRAM
For the needy and senior citizens at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, at noon Saturday, Oct. 1.

COMMODITIES
Food distribution by St. John 11, 400 Barrow St., Morgan City, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Must bring valid ID and proof of residency. For info call 985-992-6505.

PRAYER/PRAISE
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 507 Fourth St., Morgan City, hosting a Pre-communion Prayer and Praise Service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. Minister of Music Darryl McPherson, Thibodaux, providing music. Public invited.

