Wheel House for Oct. 20

NEW MT. ESTHER

Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Morgan City, celebrating its 98-year anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Guest speaker the Rev. Eddie Narcesse, Greater Deliverance Baptist Church, Vacherie.

WORSHIP IN PINK

Service at Walmsley United Methodist Church, 608 Freret St., Morgan City, 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Guest speaker Evangelist Idella Stevenson. Attendees asked to wear a “hint of pink.”

BOOK SIGNINGS

At Morgan City Public Library, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, by local authors Rhonda Dennis, Rita Monette, Lyman Wilson, J.P. Morella, and Diane T. Martin and Linda V. Thomas. For info call 985-380-4646.