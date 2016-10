FOOD DRIVE

Bayou Vista Community Fellowship, 1523 Anthony St., Bayou Vista, Hope and Love Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry Food Drive, 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Oct. 22. Drop off meats and non-perishables at church. For info, Pastor Brian Head, 985-518-0211.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY

The Rev. W.J. Otis 34th anniversary at Little Zion Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth Street, Berwick, Sunday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m. Public invited.