Wheel House for Oct. 18

USHERS RALLY

Sponsored by Ushers Ministry of New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Public invited.

GUMBO COOKOFF

St. Andrew Parish Annual Gumbo Cookoff 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at St. Andrew Church Hall, Amelia. Cost $6 for all you can eat gumbo, potato salad, and a drink. Anyone interested in participating in the cookoff, contact Jeffrey Pennison, 985-631-9325. Sponsored by St. Andrew Knights of Columbus Council 8371.

WOMEN MISSION

Ministry of New Salem Baptist Church, Patterson, meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Speaker Virginia Declouett of Good Hope Baptist Church.