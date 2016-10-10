Wheel House for Oct. 10

TALENT/MUSICAL

Program presented by Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Anyone interested in participating should call 985-384-6800 or 985-518-4547.

5K FUN RUN

Sponsored by ARC of St. Mary Center of Hope 9 a.m. Nov. 12 at Lake End Park, Morgan City. Registration: $20, before Oct. 21 (includes T-shirt); $25 after Oct. 21 (no T-shirt guarantee); $12, children 12 and under (infants and toddlers free). For info call Kristal or Cheryl, 337-836-9445 or email stmarycoh@bellsouth.net. Center of Hope is the only St. Mary vocational program for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities.