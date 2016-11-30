Wheel House for Nov. 30

ST. ANNE

Thrift Store, 2710 Second St., Berwick, BOGO sale 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in December.

PAW JAM

Benefitting Humane Society of Louisiana is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Patterson Area Civic Complex. Includes: $8 jambalaya dinner, bake sale, fun jump, face painting, balloons, and live music by South 70, Jus Cuz Band, Anytime Band, Flashback Band, DJ JJ Starbuck, and more. Fun Play Jail on site, 50/50 raffle, door prizes, gift certificates. Raffle for barbecue pit and table top grill. Free admission.

FEEDING

PROGRAM

For needy and senior citizens at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, at noon Saturday, Dec. 3. For info call 985-384-6800.

FOOD DRIVE

By Food For Families from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Whitney Bank, 1100 Brashear Ave., Morgan City. Donations of non-perishable food items (dry food, canned goods, condiments and meats), personal hygiene and household items, and baby items (diapers, wipes, formula, baby food and cereal).

CANCER SCREENING

For breast and colorectal cancer from 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Rouses, 6403 La. 182, Morgan City. Breast screening requires appointment. Screenings free if not screened within the last 12 months. Those without insurance not charged. For appointment call 888-616-4687 or online at marybird.org/tgmc.