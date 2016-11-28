Wheel House for Nov. 28

FLAG CEREMONY

Boy Scout Troops 41 and 49, and Cub Scout Pack 438 hosting a Flag Retirement at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Lake End Parkway, Morgan City. Anyone with a flag that needs retirement may leave it in the red mail box at VFW Post 4222, Sandra Street, Morgan City, or bring it to the event. Public invited, bring own chairs.

BHS PLAY

Berwick High Drama Club/Talent Drama students present “Game of Tiaras” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Tickets: $8, at door. For info call 985-384-8450.

MADD CEREMONY

At 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Berwick Civic Complex. Driving while intoxicated victims remembered at candle lighting. Top Cops of St. Mary Parish honored. Public invited.

CHRISTMAS

Events at First Baptist Church, 1915 Victor II Blvd., Morgan City, set. Times/days: 5 p.m. Dec. 4, carols and candles; 6 p.m. Dec. 18, “One Small Child” cantata; 10 a.m. Dec. 25, Christmas service. Public invited.