Wheel House for Nov. 14

CHILI DINNER

St. John Baptist Church, 508 Utah St., Berwick, selling homemade chili dinner, chips and drink for $7 from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 18. For only chili, $4. For info call 985-384-0673.

HOMECOMING

Service at St. John Baptist Church, 508 Utah St., Berwick, 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Guest pastor the Rev. Aaron Cotton, St. James Baptist Church, Gibson. Public invited.

BOAT PARADE

City of Patterson’s third annual boat parade at 6 p.m. Dec 10, as part of Christmas on the Atchafalaya. To enter a boat contact Ryan Aucoin at City Hall, 985-395-2675 or for info call 985-395-5205. Entry fee is $25.