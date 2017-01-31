Wheel House for Jan. 31

YARD/SWEET SALE

By Morning Glory Ministries, 1323 Railroad Ave., Morgan City, 7 a.m. until on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4.

RUMMAGE SALE

At Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4. Sale includes clothes, shoes, household goods, linens, lamps, books, Mardi Gras items and more.

BLACK HISTORY

Celebration at Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church, 398 Greenwood Rd., Morgan City, at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Mistress of Ceremonies is Cherie Lightfoot. Public invited.

MEN'S DAY

Celebration at Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church, 398 Greenwood Road, Morgan City, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Message by the Rev. Ulysses Mitchell, Macedonia Baptist Church, Ashton; Jerusalem Baptist Church, Shadyside; and St. John Baptist Church, Franklin. Theme: “The Christian Man.” Public invited.