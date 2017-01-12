Home / News

Wheel House for Jan. 12

Thu, 2017-01-12 11:11

CONCERT
Victoria Banks performing at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium as part of Community Concert Association’s 2016-17 season. Adult season ticket price for the three remaining concerts is $45, students (K-12) $10 and individual concert ticket, $25. For tickets call 985-385-2307 or buy at door. St. Mary Council on Aging now offers free transportation to and from concerts for seniors 60 years or older who live in St. Mary Parish (must arrange transportation 24 hours in advance).

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media