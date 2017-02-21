Home / News

Wheel House for Feb. 21

Tue, 2017-02-21 12:31

COMMODITIES
Food distribution by St. John 11, 400 Barrow St., Morgan City, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Must bring a valid ID and proof of residency. For info call 985-992-6505.

GOOD HOPE
Baptist Church, Patterson, celebrating the Rev. Patrick T. Jones Sr. 17-year anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Public invited.

PARADE FOOD
Mt. Pisgah Lodge 40 selling tripe or turkey neck, with boiled potatoes and corn beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, on Martin Luther King Street, Patterson. Cost $6. For tickets call 337-441-2964.

SOUP KITCHEN
Set Tuesday, Feb. 21, postponed (due to inclement weather) until 11:30 a.m. March 7 at Bayou Vista Community Fellowship, 1523 Anthony St. For info call 985-399-3433.

