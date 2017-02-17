Home / News

Wheel House for Feb. 17

Fri, 2017-02-17 11:50

BLACK HISTORY
Program at New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Morgan City, 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. Speaker state Rep. Gary Carter, D-New Orleans. Public invited.

SCHOLARSHIP
The Marlene Hendrix Memorial Music Scholarship to be awarded to best qualified graduating senior from St. Mary Parish who will major in music. The one-time award given by Community Concert Association of Morgan City. Applications available through the school music director; includes essay. Deadline to enter is March 31. For info call 985-385-2307.

SCHOLARSHIP
Applications available for the 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish scholarships. Deadline to enter is April 21. Notification of awards is April 28. A $750 scholarship awarded at each St. Mary Parish public high school for a total of six. Applications downloadable at www.100blackmenstmary.org/

